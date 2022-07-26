In response to Rep. Michael Sylvia’s letter of July 11, in which he says he stands for truth, I submit the oaths New Hampshire elected officials take when sworn into office.
I, (name), do solemnly swear, that I will bear faith and true allegiance to the United States of America and the State of New Hampshire, and will support the constitution thereof. So help me God.
I, (name), do solemnly and sincerely swear and affirm that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all duties incumbent on me as..., according to the best of my abilities, agreeably to the rules and regulations of this constitution and laws of the State of New Hampshire. So help me God.
Second, I submit the summary of CACR 32, a NH Constitutional Amendment sponsored by Rep. Sylvia and supported by three other Belknap County representatives, Ray Howard, Paul Terry and Glen Aldrich, who want New Hampshire to secede from the United States.
Constitutional Amendment, Concurrent Resolution 32, relating to: Independence. Providing that: the state peaceably declares independence from the United States and proceeds as a sovereign nation. Sponsors: Reps. Sylvia, Belknap 6; Green, Rockingham 13; Santonastasso, Cheshire 14; Dodge, Rockingham 3; Howard, Belknap 8; Bailey, Strafford 1; and Torosian, Rockingham 14.
An oath to their State and their country is something that Belknap County voters take seriously. Clearly, Rep. Sylvia and his associates do not. Belmont and Belknap County can do better on Sept. 13. That’s the truth.
