To The Daily Sun,
It perplexes me why the liberal left tends to support Islamic causes while it demeans Christian and Jewish religions. It can't be based on any moral/ethical grounds, if anything Islam is far more stringent, less tolerant on every key liberal issue. So looking at it transversely why do Muslims support Democrats at all may be asked? I can only conclude both sides are serving agendas other then their moral/religious beliefs. Incidentally and since the two religions, Judaism and Christianity, are so closely linked historically exactly what great grievance do liberals find so offensive about them? Are the 10 Commandments, bases of all our laws and cultural norms, a problem, if so why? They seem reasonable and responsible guidelines for any civilized society. How can so many call themselves liberals when they display the total lack of any tolerance?
This brings me to the rapidly growing antisemitism not only here in America but also across Europe. Those who know some history must be reminded of the rampant antisemitism all across the western world before World War II. Jews suffer far more attacks and threats than any other minority per capita then and still do but receive far far less support from liberal political groups or the U.N. Why is that and who are those orchestrating this discrimination and why? Where is social justice for Jews or do they have the wrong skin color? Follow the science/facts is often the mantra of the left but seldom do they follow that strictly. Everything they do and say takes a back seat to political expediency. When Hamas began bombarding Israel with hundreds of rockets far to many "liberals" condemned Israel for fighting back. FACT is Hamas is and always has been a TERRORIST group and even those in our Congress siding with them have aligned themselves with criminal terrorism. Democrats will quickly condemn "White Supremacist terrorists, KKK terrorism" so why not Hamas terrorists? It is inconsistencies like this that destroys liberal credibility and this is only the latest in a long line of so many such.
True liberals should disavow the false sudo liberals speaking in their names. These fakes make them all look bad.
Steve Earle
Gilford
