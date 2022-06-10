To The Daily Sun,
Just a follow-up to my last letter to the editor. That unsigned hate mail I shared made what any reasonable person has to see is well in the crazy zone.
There is zero reason to believe or accuse that Donald Trump has, had, or would want to "kill all Blacks and Mexicans" or anyone else. That's nuts.
What buildings were destroyed in three hours as Trump sat in the White house? If your referring to the Jan. 6, demonstration, none, and the only causality was an unarmed conservative veteran woman shot to death by a Black capital police officer.
Somehow editor of letter missed riots, looting, burning, assaults and murders committed by Antifa/BLM during and before Trump years and excused and/or supported by those on the left.
Trump created a thriving economy, highest level of employment across all strata of nation, lowered taxes across all income groups, secured our Southern border, made America energy independent, renegotiated unfavorable trade treaties, got NATO countries to pay their fair shire, deported thousands of criminal illegal aliens and made North Korean dictator stop threatening the south and Japan. Even China was behaving itself.
Masks for COVID are/were pretty much ineffective and government spending under Trump is peanuts compared to the pork laden spending (trillions) by Biden with no evidence of prevention or benefit to we American people.
After intensive investigations by the Justice Department, FBI, National Intelligence agency, Muller investigation, impeachment hearings not one piece of evidence has yet been presented showing Trump violated any laws. Only unfounded accusations.
Okay, prove me wrong, that's prove.
Steve Earle
Gilford
