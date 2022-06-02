To The Daily Sun,
Sharing a letter I received back in December 2021, along with a beautiful, glossy print of the Jan. 6 demonstration, here is what the writer wrote:
"Steve, the attached picture is tearing down and tearing apart, and the one that cannot see it is you. Keep in mind Steve, if Trump were ever to be reelected, all the blacks in America will be killed and all of the people in our beloved country from Mexico will likewise be killed and democracy will be gone forever.
If Donald Trump had placed the entire country in masks (March 2020) then I do not believe our federal government would have had to spend anywhere near what we have spent — so don't talk about socialism — Trump is the most irresponsible person on the entire earth — he cares about Trump and Trump only. We are now seeing where Trump sat in the White House for over 3 hours and allowed buildings to be destroyed. Trump thinks this is — funny Steve. Trump is an irresponsible idiot."
Unsigned of course, and complete nonsense.
This letter was in response to my letter to the editor in The Sun, published Dec. 15, 2021, titled "What is Biden administration doing to make lives better?" A question never addressed or answered by any in The Sun.
Steve Earle
Gilford
