To The Daily Sun,
In a brief letter here Janet Simmons mistakenly believes the term "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free" is not anti-Semitic. This term was created by Hamas, a terrorist organization, who's stated goal is to destroy Israel and eradicate Jews. Doesn't get any more anti-Semitic than that. As for that list of persecutions, they too are fabrications by the Hamas terrorists.
Folks believe what you want but I suggest you read some history on the subject or even read the Quran before you make judgements.
Steve Earle
Gilford
