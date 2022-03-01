To The Daily Sun,
Say now I'll just bet all those Biden supporters are celebrating. Everything they imagined it would be when Joe became president is happening. Well maybe not everything, the poor people of the Ukraine, but well you know why should you care about anybody so far away? Besides Vice President Kamala Harris is heading over there and we can count on her to give the problem the same serious attention and dedication she gave the southern border crisis. Well okay but Ukraine, Formosa, South Korea, so what, no skin off your noses right? Besides you have your very own Marxist socialists working for your best interests? Oh but nevermind, social justice, critical race theory, massive rises in violent crime, murders, rapes, home invasions, drug overdoses, sex trafficking's all brought to you by JB's open borders, hooray. And besides that Trump was so rude, so un-presidential. All those crimes he was said to have committed too — there must be some real evidence of that — somewhere, right?
Now I don't know about you progressives but we older folks on social security, fixed income, have found the huge rise in prices from inflation, dependence on foreign oil to heat our homes with, and so on it just makes life a little more difficult for us. But again, no skin off your noses right? Not only that but who do we conservatives think we are? How dare we choose to believe in God, law and order, free speech or the Constitution itself?
This past year has proved how much smarter you all are than we, tight? What a better president Biden is then Trump, right? You're all so much safer, better off and happier, right? Isn't that what CNN, MSNBC, et. al. are telling you, you must think, you must say, right? Never you mind all those little failures, never mind science or facts, you know all you need to know, right? Yup, they told you so.
Now seriously has any president in American history gotten so many things wrong? Failure should be Joe's middle name he is a master of the great plan that snatches failure from success. The COVID mandate plan has created more resistance then fish trying to swim up a dry river. His plan to keep the secrets of what is in the vaccine and what the tests on it were before it was released failed to be approved. Another star studded failure, if he can keep up this pace he might even manage to get the world into its first nuclear war. That should get him in the history books. Too bad no one will be around to read them.
Ooops. Latest word last Tuesday morning. Russia has invaded Ukraine.
Thank you Joe Biden.
Steve Earle
Gilford
