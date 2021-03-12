To The Daily Sun,
Congratulations to Jen Goddard at the Bank of New Hampshire for her recent, and I expect well-deserved promotion. Strangely though the announcement appeared on the Obituaries page of The Sun. Ouch! Bad form Mr. Editor.
I am so pleased to see The Sun is printing Ben Shapiro's column now as a regular contribution which raises the level of this paper to, in my mind, unexpected heights. His Tuesday, March 9, addresses the political correct conflict between facts and "personally deeply felt truth" which they demand must be allowed to override facts. He quite accurately has depicted how the liberal left intends to deal with these inconvenient facts particularly those exposing lies. Shapiro failed though to note how those same liberals continue to echo the accusation that we non-liberals "refuse to follow the science." Last I knew science was based of facts, not feelings. So if we accept these PDFT we would be required to accept as "fact" the world being flat as a pancake at the same time hollow like a beach ball and Hitler alive and well in a base under the Antarctic ice cap.
This demonstrates the lunacy of political correctness. It can mean anything an individual or group of individuals want it to mean and for any purpose whatsoever, no fact or truth necessary. This brings me around to the transgender phenomenon. We are being forced and bullied into accepting a PDFT where there isn't a scintilla of valid evidence for the morphing of one gander to another in any higher animals. That includes humans, which makes it a mental disorder. This is true of any number, in fact most of their "truths." It is long past time we rejected their foolish blather as anything akin to reasoned logic and once again began relying on provable fact.
Oh yeah, one other thing, have any of our liberal letter writers found any legitimate, court acceptable, evidence that President Trump committed any crimes?
Steve Earle
Gilford
