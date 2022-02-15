To The Daily Sun,
I'm writing to correct a fact or two I presented in my last short letter a couple days ago. I attended a meeting Wednesday evening, Feb. 9, where I learned that both smallpox and polio were viruses. I had been incorrectly under the impression they were some kind of bacteria germs, my bad. Still and all those vaccines actually did kill and eradicate the diseases whereas the current incorrectly termed "vaccines" being given for COVID-19 are not vaccines and this is why. CDC in the rush to create a vaccine for COVID-19 redefined the definition of a vaccine from a one that eliminates a disease as had been, to one that reduce the effects of a disease. Following that definition many common items could be claimed to be vaccines. Vitamin B-12, an orange, cow's milk, Tylenol and a hundred other things and that is why these COVID "vaccine shots" do not work. Also this is why so many already, 70%, that have had the shots have been testing positive again. It's not designed to kill the disease only make us think they are "doing something," folks, it's a scam and a harmful one at that. Want proof? The government is trying, right now, to pass a law that what is in the shots, a.k.a. vaccine, and the results of the early tests can not be released for 75 years. That's 75 years why? Because if it was a safe and effective remedy they would be celebrating, bragging and telling us all about what a great thing they had done, but no. They are hiding all information about it for 75 years when most of us will be dead or near dead. These are not the actions of a reputable, honest endeavor. You wouldn't buy a car you couldn't get the details about or a house you couldn't see inside of but they want you to get more and then more shots and want to hide all the details about. It's a scam. It doesn't protect anyone from anything.
Steve Earle
Gilford
