To The Daily Sun,
Just read a study by Jay Bhattacharya titled "A Sensible and Compassionate Anti-COVID Strategy." Well someone said "follow the science" I seem to recall, but guess it all depends on whose science. Mr. Bhattacharya from Stanford and other researchers from universities like Harvard and others have very different opinions on how to handle COVID from what we hear in the news. Want to know what they say, look it up, I'm not going there every time I turn around the "science" says something else. Between CDC, scientists, media and universities they just have not gotten their stories straight since day one. Add to that every political know it all from every side throws their two cents worth of misinformation into the mix of confusion all trying to look "smarter then the average bear" to quote Yogi Bear. God save us from all these people.
Now look this is as non-political as I get so perhaps the editor just might actually print this letter, if not I suggest he read the report mentioned above if just for his own knowledge if nothing else.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.