To The Daily Sun,

It would be laughable if it wasn't just so pathetic how the left keep trying to paint conservatives, Republicans or anyone who will not drop on their knees and worship their absurd god of socialism as evil. History, the real kind, not the revised make-believe versions the progressives push, tells us socialism does not work and generally leads people into dictatorship totalitarianism that rewards elites and crushes ordinary folks. Look at Russia today — Vladimir Putin's dictatorship does nothing for his people. Hey, all that free stuff? Nothing is free. Someone has to pay for it and it will not be an impoverished people such as in China (who steals from America, employs slave labor) or Soviet Russia (which collapsed economically).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.