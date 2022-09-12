It would be laughable if it wasn't just so pathetic how the left keep trying to paint conservatives, Republicans or anyone who will not drop on their knees and worship their absurd god of socialism as evil. History, the real kind, not the revised make-believe versions the progressives push, tells us socialism does not work and generally leads people into dictatorship totalitarianism that rewards elites and crushes ordinary folks. Look at Russia today — Vladimir Putin's dictatorship does nothing for his people. Hey, all that free stuff? Nothing is free. Someone has to pay for it and it will not be an impoverished people such as in China (who steals from America, employs slave labor) or Soviet Russia (which collapsed economically).
Is the left really serious? How many genders do they count now? In all human history there have been only two. Are all white people racist? Bull, the only people on Earth that renounced slavery were European, white Christians and decedents. About global warming, not one of the predicted disasters we were to have by 2012 has materialized, shows any sign, but we spend trillions of dollars to prevent. Do China, Russia, India, etc. seem worried?
Another thought: our left is and has been consistently inconsistent for years. They will say one thing is morally correct then do the other. They hate homophobia then embrace organizations that practice it. Denounce racism and embrace racists.
The meat of my letter is this nation is a republic, not a democracy. Difference is a democracy would only require 51% vote to make a law, because 52% of violent crimes are committed by a certain race that entire racial population could be expelled from America. Our republic, controlled by the Constitution and laws, forbids that and many other possibilities a democracy could do.
