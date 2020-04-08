To The Daily Sun,
This was the first time the virus was transferred from a human to an animal (tiger). The test is called research, maybe it could lead to a vaccine or at least a better understanding of this virus,
This was a Mayalan tiger, which is on the Critically Endangered Red List. There are only 200 left in the wild — mostly due to trophy hunting, fur or humans have simply destroyed their habitat. God has designated us as the caretakers to all animals. We have not done a very good job of it. If these species and others such as polar bears and rhinos are allowed to go extinct, then the human race will not be far behind. We need to take care of our neighbors as well as our animals.
Steven Belcher
Belmont
