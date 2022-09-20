Why any sentient being would characterize the Citizens for Belknap political action committee as “bipartisan” is truly a mystery. This particularly applies to your reporters. According to your own reporting, it was founded by a Democrat, is steered by a Democrat activist “organizer” and its mission is to purge the local state rep ranks of conservative Republicans, using the currently fashionable-in-leftist-circles term “extremists,” while “not planning to review Democrats for radical leanings.” It is a front group, subversively working in enemy territory.
While opportunistically seizing on the Gunstock issue, which clearly everyone, including me, felt was a fiasco mostly generated by the delegation — based upon your reporting of course, they have stated the intention to continue the “political advocacy” into the future, focusing on (reasonable no doubt) Democrat priorities, it seems.
“Organizer” Brian Beihl, obviously a professional brought in to push this thing as far as it will go, may have been the one to orchestrate the takedown of Jeanne Tofts, first-time rep primary candidate in Meredith, where operatives buttonholed normally Democrat-voting independents to vote against her on the Republican ballot instead of taking the uncontested Dem ballot. This race generated 300 to 500 more votes than any other in Meredith, driving her from first to last, strictly based on conservative viewpoints as she has expressed no pro or con position on Gunstock matters.
I heard that some full-blown Dems were quite upset that they couldn’t switch over and participate in this undemocratic sleaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.