To The Daily Sun,

Why any sentient being would characterize the Citizens for Belknap political action committee as “bipartisan” is truly a mystery. This particularly applies to your reporters. According to your own reporting, it was founded by a Democrat, is steered by a Democrat activist “organizer” and its mission is to purge the local state rep ranks of conservative Republicans, using the currently fashionable-in-leftist-circles term “extremists,” while “not planning to review Democrats for radical leanings.” It is a front group, subversively working in enemy territory.

