To The Daily Sun,
I have commuted from Northfield to Laconia for many years. Every year we commuters are late for work because of projects on Routes 3&11. Yesterday they were clearing drainage ditches, today a new section of guardrail. I'm sure many 8 o'clock workers arrived late these last two days. Could the state consider putting a simple A frame sign board up at the beginning of the week to warn commuters which days to expect delays so they can add time or take an alternate route? It's ironic to me that the work we pay for makes us late for work and we have no opportunity to compensate. Once you're stuck you don't have many options and you have no idea how long your going to be delayed for. I've noticed the same occurrence on temporary road closures where a timely placed detour sign would be very helpful on this stretch. Just food for thought.
Steve Morin
Northfield
