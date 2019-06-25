To The Daily Sun,
Throughout the school year, Stand Up Laconia has helped in many ways with their donations. Their generous donation for the Chem-free After prom party helped fund a safe, fun environment for students to enjoy after prom. This was helpful to our community and our group as Stand Up Sachems because we were able to encourage students to participate in drug free activities. We are also thankful for the pizza donations your group made to support our Winter Carnival dance, these types of things make the dances more appealing to students and helps support our group.
With Stand Up Sachems we are working at the same cause as Stand Up Laconia, but with more of a focus on high school and middle schools students. We appreciate their support because without them we wouldn't have been able to educate parents, students, and faculty on the dangers and risks of vaping and using other drugs earlier this year. This presentation really made an impact on the community and we are so thankful for all they have done for our club at school. Again, thank you Stand up Laconia for supporting our cause and we appreciate all you help!
Katie Wescott, Jaelyn Dow, Norah Dunleavy
Stand Up Sachem Students
Laconia High School
