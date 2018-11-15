To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the family of Nancy B. Benton, I want to express our deep gratitude for the wonderful, genuine care and attention that the staff of the Taylor Home has given to our mother, Nancy, for the entire time she was under their care. All the people there do what they do out of an amazing dedication to the comfort and dignity to the people that have been, and are, fortunate enough to be under their care. The compassion they exhibit every minute of every day, often under stressful conditions, is something that not everyone is capable of. You rock!
Fred Benton
Meredith
