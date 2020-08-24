To The Daily Sun,
It is concerning to me with children going back to school the lack of providing parent needs in Laconia with before school care. I have four children and am a nurse. My youngest is in elementary school, too young to get himself to school and cannot be dropped off until 8:25 a.m.
When school starts, I am faced with how do I ensure my child is cared for and maintain my job? I was notified that as of right now the Boys & Girls Club is not able to support an A.M. program this year. They are continuing to work on this however as of this moment I have no program for my son.
My concern is there are several other parents in my same position. Will we be able to maintain our jobs with not having anyone to help with our needs? Every day my son has school I have to hope that my place of employment will allow me to go into work late.
If my school goes from hybrid to full in-person while struggling with the decision of should I send him I will also struggle with the decision of how to get him there. My other option would be to leave my 8-year-old home alone and that is not ever going to happen as long as I am alive. Or the other alternative is a parent may need to quit their job and become dependent on the state. My fear however is there are other parents that may be forced to do options that are not in our children's best interest.
How is it that our local Boys & Girls Club is unable to provide this much needed service to our community? How is it we are putting these children at risk by not providing these programs? I am disappointed that parents are being forced into these kinds of corners without support from our community or state.
Stacey Genest
Laconia
