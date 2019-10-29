To The Daily Sun,
This letter is to offer my strong endorsement to Peter Spanos for his bid to become the next mayor for the City of Laconia.
I have had the privilege of knowing Peter for well over 30 years. I first met him as a young patrol officer with the Laconia Police Department. He called the police after he nearly collided with a drunk driver who was passed out in his vehicle on Parade Road in Laconia. I have remained friends with him ever since.
We have had many conversations since that incident and one thing remains constant for Peter, his support of law enforcement, specifically the Laconia Police Department. Peter has mentioned on several occasions on what a great local police department we have and his support of Chief Canfield and all the men and women who work there. He has a great deal of respect for all first responders, knowing they have a “tough job”.
As a state legislator, Representative Spanos has reached out to me as Sheriff to get my input and opinion on several pending pieces of legislation. I can assure you that public safety is foremost on Peter’s mind when compiling facts on a certain issue. He also seriously considers the potential fiscal impact that certain bills will have on state and local taxpayers.
Peter Spanos will be a leader Laconia can be proud of, an honest man with the highest integrity. Laconia residents, please consider voting for Peter on Nov. 5.
Mike Moyer
Belknap County Sheriff
Belmont
