To The Daily Sun,
As someone who grew up here but has since moved away for work, I was saddened and disgusted to come back for a visit to find an ugly, dishonest and bad-faith campaign of fear-mongering waged against mayoral candidate Andrew Hosmer playing out on the pages of this paper and around town. The tactics employed by Spano and his supporters are not new — use a grossly exaggerated or completely manufactured crisis to cause fear, then blame your opponent for these woes and set yourself as the savior. It is typically the tactic of someone who needs to distract from the fact that their campaign has few ideas of its own.
I still have family active in the community here. I know the people of Laconia have real problems that need to be addressed, and real opportunities that can be harnessed to benefit everyone. As someone who still considers this place home, it took me less than a day back for it to be clear that one candidate —Peter Spanos — was solely focused on a made-up problem and talking about who he doesn't want to help, while the other, Andrew Hosmer, is focused on solutions and opportunities to help all of Laconia.
David Willett
Silver Spring, Maryland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.