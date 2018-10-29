To The Daily Sun,
I am not sure where or why the saying “What’s in a name?” started, but I find it applies in the following:
Locally we have many fine businesses called “exercise and fitness gyms.” These gyms are a great fit for people who are active in keeping their physical body in shape. Then we have our “Community Wellness Center” at 22 Strafford Street in Laconia, which is for people who are dealing with health issues and may need or want medical supervision. They are also doing their best to improve their physical well being at any age.
At the Community Wellness Center we have a special purpose to serve your individual needs, along with a social connection of caring and fellowship. A sincere package.
As a member you can have your blood pressure/heart rate/oxygen levels and blood sugar checked and monitored as needed. Before you start your exercise program your needs are addressed by our qualified staff and a routine that suits you personally is made.
We also offer a lending library of books, magazines and movies and a puzzle going at all times for members to enjoy. This is all part of the other piece to our Wellness Center. The social aspect is a big piece to our program. Making my point that there is a difference between exercise/fitness centers and our Community Wellness Center.
Having made my point, we invite you to come in and say hi and check us out. You will see and feel the difference that we offer.
We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Please call our center at 527-WELL(9355) with any questions.
We look forward to your visit. You will not know all we have to offer until you come see for yourself.
Gladys McCaughey
Community Wellness Center
Laconia
