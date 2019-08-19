To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank members of the Sandwich Woman’s Club, residents, visitors and local businesses who supported the club’s annual “Luncheon on the Green and Raffle” during the Artisans on the Green in Sandwich on August 8. For many years the Sandwich Woman’s Club has sold sandwiches, desserts and drinks as well as raffle tickets at the Artisans on the Green event during Sandwich Old Home Week. Funds raised are used for monetary gifts to Sandwich students who are continuing their undergraduate education after high school.
Thanks to local businesses, organizations and individuals who supported the raffle with donations of gifts and services, including The Wayside Farm, Aubuchon’s Hardware, Chick-a-dee Station, Sandwich Fair Association, Sandwich Creamery, Annemade, Soft Touch Farm, E.M Heath, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Mad Cutter, Abbott Sugar House, Amy Brown, Lively Designs, DiFillipe’s Greenhouse, Moulton Farms, Sue Rowan, The Bobhouse Restaurant, Cider Bellies Doughnuts, Buckey’s Tavern, Cup and Crumb, Dan Koepell, The Cutting Garden, Willow Pond Antiques, the Sandwich Historical Society and Randy Brown, Excavation.
Thanks to Heath's and Hannaford for their donations to the luncheon and to the Sandwich Community Church for allowing us to borrow chairs and tables. A special thanks to all who set up, took down, made sandwiches and desserts, loaned us tents, tables and coolers, and provided beautiful flowers for the tables. Also thank you to all of you who bought the sandwiches, desserts and drinks. Our work is all worthwhile when we sell out and the coolers are empty.
Marie Samaha
Sandwich Woman’s Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.