To The Daily Sun,
Clearly Meredith was one big cluster-mess for four days. MPD was completely out numbered by folks who can not wait to get where? I personally had to stop cars from running into each other because some poor guy was trying to launch his boat. No one could wait five minutes; some black truck decided to by pass traffic on Waukewan Street on the right! And almost took out a telephone pole. All so he could get to downtown Meredith, where he sits and waits anyway.
Can we all have a little courtesy here? And that is a 4,000 pound vehicle you drive. How would you feel if you hit someone?
Please people, slow down, your family member's life may depend on it.
Nancy Conlan
Meredith
