To The Daily Sun,
Oh wow, it is Pajam-uary at last. I’m so excited. Pajam-uary at Union Diner is the highlight of the social year.
I can’t decide whether to wear my pink pajama bottoms with an olive-green top, or the grey pajama bottoms with cammo ... I’m going to go buy some new fuzzy slippers. Darn, I should have gotten the green monster slippers (the ones with the big black toe nails) when Walmart had them at Christmas.
Did you know that breakfast was discounted for people in their pajamas on Sunday? It is absolutely the most wonderful, and silliest, way to start off the New Year. And, of course, Rose and all her staff will be in their pajamas too? I will be there each and every Sunday.
I’m thinking I should put my hair up in curlers and channel my inner Maxine. Nah, I can’t possibly stop smiling long enough for that. Pajam-uary is just too darned much fun. Yes, I will be there each and every Sunday; count on it. See you there. Union Diner on Sunday.
Silvia Brooks
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.