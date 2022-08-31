To The Daily Sun,

I am writing to introduce myself as a “write-in” candidate for Alton and Barnstead, District 7. I am a registered nurse running for New Hampshire State Representative. Nurses are automatic and trained advocates for the under-served and vulnerable citizens within their communities. I have worked as a nurse in NH for 40 years and also as an instructor teaching health care administration courses for Granite State College. I have taught clinical at the Huot Technical Center in Laconia in the nurse's aid program. Being well versed in health care issues, both federally and within the state, I have an interest in working to advocate for women, children and the elderly at the state level. I will be a strong voice for the under-served. One local issue that is important to recognize is the Belknap County Nursing Home staffing problem. I am someone who can deeply understand the problems this facility is experiencing and the need for a county longterm care facility. We must protect this facility as a necessary social safety net for our most fragile elders in need of longterm care and rehabilitation.

