I have spent almost 18 years with the sheriff’s office. I have worked every aspect of the office. These assignments afforded me to gain knowledge, skills, and determine the capabilities and possibilities of the office.
When first becoming sheriff, I began the process of supporting our successful operational practices. Consequently, I also examined our weaknesses. I engaged my staff and hosted many personnel meetings, individually and as groups. We had open discussions about future operations. I solicited ideas and challenged all for input. We developed a clear chain of command, and I empowered the supervisors to effectively do their job and support the personnel and mission envisioned.
Along with all of society, COVID was difficult. All members of the office endured months of being “locked down” due to protocols. When many of the restrictions lifted, our office challenge was getting the personnel back on to the streets. My command staff and I were encouraging and rebuilding proactive patrol functions and professionally re-engaging the people we serve. I am proud to report that personnel are performing their functions to pre-COVID practices.
We began filling vacancies in dispatch and court security. Unfortunately, the aftereffects of the pandemic did not go without some consequences. Many employees took a different view of life, some decided to chase their dreams, some chose to pursue other departments, and some decided to question their own paths within the office. As a supportive and understanding leader, I encouraged them to pursue what made them most happy. This allowed the opportunity for others and the ability to hire new, enthusiastic, and committed employees to fill those vacancies.
I continue to encourage and support my staff and maintain an open-door policy for all.
Sheriff Bill Wright
Belmont
