What does a sheriff do? Well, per law RSA 104, a sheriff has some unique duties and responsibilities. First, a sheriff must serve and execute all writs and precepts. Second is crier of the courts. Third is the responsibility to provide security for the courts, we have two in Belknap County. All other functions we perform,are not requirements but are allowed. These include criminal investigations, enforcement of motor vehicle laws, conduct transports not ordered by court and enforcement of civil orders.

