What does a sheriff do? Well, per law RSA 104, a sheriff has some unique duties and responsibilities. First, a sheriff must serve and execute all writs and precepts. Second is crier of the courts. Third is the responsibility to provide security for the courts, we have two in Belknap County. All other functions we perform,are not requirements but are allowed. These include criminal investigations, enforcement of motor vehicle laws, conduct transports not ordered by court and enforcement of civil orders.
We foster a cooperative effort to combat crime and promote the safety of our community. We do this through partnerships. Belknap County is lucky to have a police department in every community, who takes care of the daily criminal, motor vehicle related business. We, Belknap County Sheriff's Office, supplement the local departments' efforts as we can within our means and within our abilities. As local departments need assistance, we send our personnel and their talents accordingly. We show up to scenes of events as an added resource and to be responsive to the community.
Our local chiefs do not need the sheriff to overtake their scenes, departments or functions. The sheriff needs to be someone who answers the call when called, continues to say “Yes, we can help” when the need is presented and continues to recognize he or she is accountable to the people of the county which they represent. I continue to be accountable, present and demand effectiveness of the office for the people of Belknap County. I promote the personnel to be effective in their duties and challenge those who do not hold integrity as a top priority of our office. A sheriff by the people and for the people.
