To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing to express my agreement with my fellow Bristolian, John Sellers, in his letter of April 22. Where is freedom or liberty in these days of COVID? We are born with the right to bodily autonomy. Now, because of virus fear, governments, businesses, and other citizens want to force medical interventions and experiments on us. What happened to “my body, my choice” or the Nuremberg Code?
Many folks get their health information from fear mongering, pharma-owned media and public health officials and choose to rely on chemicals for their health. Others of us get our health information from independent sources. We realize that COVID-19 is not a deadly disease. The statistics are based on flawed data. Death certificates are being filled out differently for COVID-19, inflating deaths by hundreds of thousands. Testing and case counts are total bollocks and are used to stoke the fear.
What we know from avoiding mainstream media is several things: this is not a pandemic; the COVID-19 response is not about health; there are treatments for COVID-19; nature will not be outwitted; lockdowns, social distancing, and mask wearing don’t stop the spread and have deadly consequences; the “vaccine” that governments and businesses want to mandate is experimental and authorized for emergency use and cannot be mandated.
Mr. Sellers has it right. Life is a risk. Those of you that are fearful, stay home until it’s safe. Or, get your jab and feel safe. The rest of us will build our health naturally and risk living life to the fullest. Don’t try to take away our choice.
Live free or die!
Sharon Lee
Bristol
