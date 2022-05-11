To The Daily Sun,
Dearest Harmony, the snow has melted and May came in filling the trees with lime-green leaf buds and white flowers. The forsythia is as yellow as the sun and soon the lilacs will be big enough to take a bouquet to teachers. I am hoping you will be able to smell their fragrant perfume. We are all still waiting for you to come home. We are waiting for many children to come home. What has happened to this world of ours today that we can lose small children. I do not understand this. So many, too many. The robins sing their songs and fluffy yellow ducklings still follow their waddling mom to the ponds, but we cannot find our lost children and we can't find our sweet Harmony. The police are looking and people are frustrated waiting for an answer. Do you know how special you are? There is a huge reward for the person who can find you and a sweet lady named Carole from Holderness sent me a lovely card saying her family was missing you too. Somewhere here in New Hampshire there is a loving family full of warm hugs and kisses for you when they tuck you under your princess covers at night. We pray that a messenger from above will do the right thing and bring those words to the police that say we know where she is. Whoever you are, do the right thing. Bring Harmony home to the summer sun and the cool blue waters of Winnipesaukee.
Sharon Lafond
Laconia
