To The Daily Sun,
Charles H. Bradley III (!) must have left a TrumpCult rally just before writing his recent Tom Steyer diatribe. First he rants about the questions that were NOT asked — perhaps he should have attended and asked them?
He writes “Tom has spent $110 million on advertising....” Sorry, but the Federal Election Commission says it’s $49,645,130.22. He has committed to spending $100M of his own, but not the $300M Chuck made up.
Then he says, “Of course, this is blood money from coal.”
Hate to break the news, Charley, but Tom’s not a coal kind of guy. His fortune comes from his previous hedge fund company. He once donated $41 million to Stanford University for renewable energy research and works with Bill Gates on the Breakthrough Energy Coalition to increase the availability of green energy.
Steyer has also received multiple awards and honors from New York to California for his environmental work. “Blood money from coal”? Really? Nice try.
Then he says Obama, Biden, and Clinton trusted Iran with the nuclear bomb (He left out Baby Bush.). NEWS FLASH, CHUCK — IRAN DOES NOT HAVE a nuclear bomb. Please catch up, Chuck. We’ll wait for you.
Of course, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, China, and the European Union did trust Iran to NOT build one. Which they were not doing until Trump betrayed the solemn word of the U.S.A. and abandoned the treaty.
Chuck also seems to have a problem with Tom Steyer using his own funds for political purposes. I wonder if he has ever heard of Mitt Romney, the Koch brothers, or Donald Trump?
And as for “diverting” his own money, in August 2010, Steyer and his wife signed onto The Giving Pledge, an initiative of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. The pledge urges individuals and families to give at least half their wealth to charitable causes during their lifetime.
Of the people who were there, he says, “none of the nincompoops who attended....” Funny, I was always under the impression that people who attended stump speeches — either for their candidate or others — were interested in evaluating the character and views of the speaker. One wonders how he was able to discern that everyone in attendance was a “Nincompoop: a fool or simpleton” without being there himself?
Of course, I’d rather be a Nincompoop than a Deplorable.
And finally, Chuck states that Twitter, Facebook, Google, NBC, CBS, ABC, and MSNBC are ALL purveyors of fake news. Gee, I wonder where he gets his?
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.