To The Daily Sun,
Legalize marijuana? NOT GOOD! Wow! Is anyone really paying attention? There are so many reasons why this is not a good idea.
First of all, what drug have we legalized that has had a health benefit to anyone in society? Two of the worst that come to mind are cigarettes and alcohol. Cigarettes are one of the most addictive and habit-forming drugs out there, primarily because of the nicotine. They cause so many health problems that I don’t even know where to begin. Does anyone know someone with COPD (cardio obstructive pulmonary disease)? They might even be toting around an oxygen tank and they may not smoke anymore either. Known anybody with the various cancers smoking caused such as lung and throat, or anybody with asthma or tuberculosis or bronchitis or emphysema? Some of these problems really did not show up for years or even decades. Who is to say these same health problems will not come about from smoking marijuana?
Alcohol also is a very addictive drug legalized many years ago. One or two may be OK on occasion, but it kills you usually over a long period of time if you get addicted and seems to be perfectly acceptable by much of society and the world. It also has many ill effects on the body over time and is often less noticeable by people unless it gets you a DWI/DUI, gets you fired from your job, or makes you belligerent and rowdy.
I may be poking the bear here. I often hear it said that people don’t overdose on marijuana in the arguments. No, people just get in their car and kill themselves and others, which shows up as a different set of statistics. People get addicted to THC and use more potent and very different versions than just marijuana tobacco, and they may very well switch over to other illegal drugs. Anyone for some pot? How about the candy, cookie, or soda varieties? How long do you think it will be before our kids and youth are addicted and using all of these varieties of marijuana-related products?
All the states that have legalized marijuana have already shown significant rises in use among adults and youth (also kids). Use also has made hospitalizations greater and the harm to all ages and classes of society much greater. The only people who really stand to make money on legalization is the tobacco industry. Most of the cigarette companies are using their former know-how to push for this, and society will end up paying for the fallout. They already have their marijuana lobbyists fighting to get it legalized. Get educated now before just saying… it is legal in this place and that place… it must be safe to use.
Get Educated! Start here.
SAM (Smart Approaches to Marijuana – learnaboutsam.org/) and
SAMNH (Smart Approaches to Marijuana New Hampshire – samnewhampshire.org/)
Scott Patten
Stand Up Newfound Coalition Member
Bristol
