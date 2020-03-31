To The Daily Sun,
An open letter to all Laconia residents:
At a time when we are all concerned about staying healthy and adjusting to the uncertainty and upheaval in our lives, people often ask what they can do to help. Many of you have risen to the challenge on your own and supported neighbors, non-profits, local businesses and more. We sincerely thank you for that. Your city government is here to support and assist our residents in every way we can.
One additional manner in which residents can help is a relatively simple yet important item that may be getting overlooked at this time. It is completing the 2020 United States Census. If you think of the responses occurring at the federal level at this time, they are mostly geared toward allocating funds based on population. But even if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic, much of our federal funding is driven by population data in supporting local schools, medical facilities, roads, bridges and more. And our census number for 2020 locks us into that figure for the next 10 years.
Residents should have received an initial and follow up mailing from the 2020 United States Census over the past few weeks. Responses can be completed on the internet or by telephone. It is a safe, simple process and can typically be completed in less than 10 minutes. Please, take a few minutes to make sure you and your family count. It is very important to our community and state.
Thank you for your attention to this important matter and continue to stay safe.
Scott Myers
City Manager, Laconia
