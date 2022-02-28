To The Daily Sun,
What can you do to lower tax bills, save energy, and reduce pollution? Gilmanton voters have an opportunity to invest in energy upgrades for municipal buildings that can be paid off relatively quickly, in four to 10 years. These upgrades include more efficient LED lights, insulation, and air sealing in the Iron Works Fire Station, Public Safety Building, DPW building, transfer station, and Historical Society Museum in the Old Town Hall. These savings will continue to benefit the town for decades to come. Warrant Article 11 would appropriate $40,000 for these purposes. It is based on a professional review of energy systems in municipal buildings, and is recommended by the Gilmanton Energy Committee, Selectboard, and Budget Committee.
Please vote yes on warrant article 11 for energy upgrades to town facilities.
Polls will be open at the Gilmanton Academy 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Thank you.
Sarah Thorne
Gilmanton Energy Committee
