To The Daily Sun,
Gilmanton’s town Energy Committee is working in partnership with the select board to save energy and taxpayer money by modernizing energy systems in municipal buildings. Gilmanton has joined the ranks of many other towns in having a professional energy audit of their municipal facilities. Separate from this initiative, the Gilmanton School is also engaged in a review and upgrading of its energy systems.
Funding for the town buildings audit was approved by voters this past March and it was conducted in June by Resilient Buildings Group of Concord. Based on this meticulous review of energy systems, the consultants identified potential energy efficiency investments for the town. Using the financial analysis in this report, the Gilmanton Energy Committee has recommended to the select board that the town invest in the measures that can be paid off relatively quickly. After that, the more efficient LED lights, insulation and air sealing, and heating and air conditioning systems will have paid for themselves with lower energy bills. Those savings will continue to benefit the town for decades to come.
The Energy Committee is also asking voters to save the town energy and costs by transitioning most of the town’s facilities to solar generated electricity. At a meeting with the select board in October, the committee recommended that Gilmanton create a Renewable Energy Capital Reserve Fund that can be added to each year by voters. The analysis concluded that most town buildings are well positioned to take advantage of roof-mounted solar arrays for an investment with a reasonable payback. The Energy Committee would seek more intensive analysis in future years when voters are asked to approve specific solar installations.
In October, the Gilmanton Select Board endorsed both of these proposals and sent them to the Budget Committee for review this winter. Town residents will have a chance to vote on these measures in March 2022.
Sarah Thorne
Gilmanton Iron Works
