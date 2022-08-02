As I write this letter on Monday morning, it appears that the immediate issues at Gunstock will be resolved during the emergency meeting. I attended the Sunday afternoon meeting and was impressed with the huge number of people who took time from a beautiful Sunday afternoon in July to attend. It was inspirational.
However, I’m writing today about what wasn’t done. The members of the delegation have not acknowledged the mistakes they made which created this crisis. The thing about mistakes is you are bound to repeat them if you don’t learn from them. You can’t learn from mistakes that you don’t acknowledge. We, the voters of Belknap County, allowed radical political actors to be elected and re-elected. That mistake was magnified when there were no brakes or controls placed on these radicals by the other members of the delegation. For some reason, these representatives believed that Belknap County residents would be fine with privatizing Gunstock, cutting the services offered by the nursing home, slashing the budget for the sheriff’s department, and spending public funds for private and religious education, to name a few of their recent half-baked ideas.
Now the enormous outcry over many of these issues should have caught their attention. However, I don’t see any indication that these elected officials are listening or even care. The only reason they finally had to get serious about Gunstock was because the mountain’s insurance was about to be canceled and the threat of a lawsuit for breach of contract by Soulfest. You would think the resignations of the entire management staff would have made them rethink their actions before now.
We’ve seen their actions; we’ve heard their words. Now is the time to learn from our past mistakes. Elections matter.
