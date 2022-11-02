When I stepped forward to run for the New Hampshire House to represent Meredith, there were two main factors. First, a celebration because Meredith had its two reps back after 10 years. The second, concern about Gunstock Mountain Resort, public schools, women's rights and the environment. I knew that the Republican Party was suffering a Free Stater infestation, so there was work to be done to get our county back on sure footing and undo some of the more egregious problems.
What I didn't expect was the current Republicans advocating the use of public funds for private education, excusing the initial anti-abortion bill as an "oops mistake, but we fixed it," and questioning the value of protecting our watersheds. I am astounded by the full-on embracing of gun culture, which should not be confused with support of the Second Amendment. It's not.
I expect that once the election is over, the name-calling and general unpleasantness can be left behind as we work to re-establish our community-based priorities. I hope citizen-based participation continues because it provides an important voice.
There's a lot of work to do. I know the Lakes Region well. I believe in combining differing views and opinions and enjoy discussing issues. I'm willing to spend my time and utilize my skills to bring balance back to Belknap County and represent Meredith in Concord. I'm asking for citizens' vote.
