To The Daily Sun,

When I stepped forward to run for the New Hampshire House to represent Meredith, there were two main factors. First, a celebration because Meredith had its two reps back after 10 years. The second, concern about Gunstock Mountain Resort, public schools, women's rights and the environment. I knew that the Republican Party was suffering a Free Stater infestation, so there was work to be done to get our county back on sure footing and undo some of the more egregious problems.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.