To The Daily Sun,
More than a year ago, when we wrote the Energy Chapter for the Town of Sandwich’s Master Plan, we had no idea that Russia would invade Ukraine. But we did know that someday an international or national crisis was going to affect oil, gas and other fossil fuel supplies that we depend upon but over which we have no control.
That’s why we wrote, “Having locally produced energy sources ensures we have backup electricity if the bigger grid should fail plus the costs would become more predictable and less reliant on national and international variables.
“Moving toward electric vehicles and locally produced energy to power them will ensure Sandwich will be on the move should gas and oil supplies dwindle because of disruption of supply chains or national emergencies.
“In the end, locally controlled energy supplies are more resilient and sustainable and with each passing day more cost effective.”
There will be other international crises in the future, so each of us must demand that we begin to build a renewable green infrastructure on the local, state and national level that is less dependent on fossil fuels and on tyrants like Vladimir Putin.
President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill includes billions for local and regional solar, wind and nuclear power as well as funds for fusion power research. Let's encourage every elected official to support renewable and clean energy so New Hampshirites have more control over their energy future.
Peggy Longley
Katherine Thorndike
Leonard Witt
Sandwich Climate Action Coalition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.