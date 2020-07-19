To The Daily Sun,
Why is Kendall running as a candidate for the House of Representatives, Grafton Co. District 17? He is running because he cares and knows he can make a difference. I met Kendall approximately 10 years ago. He has been a member of the Ashland Elementary School Board. He has worked for the American Red Cross and served in the Armed Forces Emergency Service during the Gulf War. He is an EMT on the Ashland Fire Department and the New Hampton Fire Department.
Kendall graduated from Ashland High School in 1987. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and International Business Administration from New England College in Arundel, England. He has lived in New Hampshire all his life. He has a wife and four children and lives in Ashland. In 2005 Kendall and his wife started a business in Ashland.
Kendall cares about people and loves New Hampshire. He embraces the opportunity to make a difference in the difficult times we are experiencing today. Give Kendall a chance to prove that he can and will make a difference for the people of New Hampshire and The United States of America.
Kendall Hughes has my support as candidate for The House of Representatives.
Sandra Coleman
Ashland
