To The Daily Sun,
When I go for runs I often find myself thinking of how I can do something constructive or beneficial. I do some of my best thinking when I’m running. Today, a resident that I work with regularly popped into my mind. I walk with him around the facility several times a week and we always have great conversations. Something he always says to me is, “Ryan, I wish I could run up and down this hallway like I used to be able to”. I always respond back with, “I wish you could too buddy”.
My conversations with him combined with my regular runs up and down the hills where I live got me thinking about how I could use my runs as a way to bring attention to residents in nursing homes and possibly generate some charity for people who can’t run at all and simply want to live the best life they can in their final years.
I’m going to call it the Lakes Region Run/Walk for the elderly. On July 25, I am going to run from the Holderness School ice arena parking lot to Holderness town office. I am going to take off from the parking lot at 7 a.m. sharp, rain or shine. Anyone who wants to run or walk with me is more than welcome. Any donations in support of those who can’t run or walk should donate to their local nursing home or any company that serves the elderly. Feel free to make your donation specific. I know for a fact that more ice cream flavors and larger bingo prizes would make a lot of residents happy.
Ryan Murdough
Holderness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.