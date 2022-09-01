My name is Ruth Larson and I am running for New Hampshire Senate District 6, including Alton, Gilmanton, Farmington, New Durham, Rochester, and Strafford. I am running because the people of the district deserve a state senator who will lead the charge and put people before special interests or party politics.
New Hampshire is entering unprecedented territory with various crises in full swing. We need a state senator who will protect our local schools, our reproductive rights, and the environment, and who will address the affordable housing and daycare crisis, and more.
I am running for State Senate because my opponent’s record is not one forged in Granite State values, but instead by the influence of large out-of-state corporations. One that takes tax dollars and gives them to private and religious schools, one that denies women the right to choose, one that ignores the environment and that prioritizes large dollar donations over the needs of our six communities.
In each community I visit, Granite Staters are looking for a new direction. They want a state senator who will put the interests of ordinary people first. My opponent, with his ties to big money interests, has become increasingly out of touch with the pressing needs of today. He is not looking out for the future of our children or our beautiful state.
I am running for State Senate to get New Hampshire back together. I hope to meet you on the campaign trail and I ask for your vote on Nov. 8.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
