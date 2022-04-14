To The Daily Sun,
I have no intention of defending Rep. Mike Bordes from the whiny diatribe of Joseph McCarthy, as I am confident Rep. Bordes is perfectly capable of speaking for himself. One sentence in Mr. McCarty’s letter stands out, though, a sentence so condescending, so out of touch, that it boggles the mind. “There is no room in a civil society for those who attack women politically or otherwise” suggests that only men should be allowed to have political discussions or arguments. As someone who has been attacked many times in the press by dinosaurs similar to McCarthy, I would never want even the most idiotic adversaries to hold back because I am a woman. If men like Mr. McCarthy want to support women, then be our allies in the fight for reproductive rights rather than tilting at windmills.
Of course, if Mr. McCarthy’s wife attacks me, saying that there is no room in a civil society for those who attack men (such as her husband) politically or otherwise, it could be viewed as fair game.
Ruth Larson
Alton
