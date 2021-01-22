To The Daily Sun,
In response to Thomas Bogan's letter: I don’t usually bother correcting punctuation in the letters of others, but the quotation marks around the word president were incorrect. “Mr.” Bogan may not like it, but Joseph R. Biden, Jr., is the President of the United States. The legitimate president, by more than 7 million votes.
And, if Abraham Lincoln and Harriet Tubman and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were alive today, does he really think they would be on his side?
Ruth Larson
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.