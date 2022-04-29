To The Daily Sun,
Not satisfied with the carnage resulting from his actions to date as a state representative and a county convention member, Norman Silber is now ratcheting up his pressure on the Gunstock Area Commission. The people of Belknap County, and the supporters of Gunstock, can only hope that the Commissioners have enough sense of independence and decency to withstand the demands of Silber, Rep. Michael Sylvia, and their allies.
The latest Silber/Sylvia moves are to demand that the GAC pay the delegation’s legal bills, and that the current GAC Commissioners sue two former and one sitting Commissioners for payment of the GAC legal bills. Interestingly, Mr. Silber seems confident that he can control the GAC and direct their actions. He succeeded in installing allies on the GAC despite the wishes of his constituents; will those allies now reward him by doing his bidding?
The arrogance displayed here by Norman Silber is matched by his dishonesty. As part of his demand for action by the GAC, he claims that the injunctive action by the GAC (caused, parenthetically, by his and Sylvia’s threats) was “an improper expenditure of GAC funds, which are, in actuality, funds of the Belknap County taxpayers”. Silber knows that GAC funds are not taxpayer money, and by now most county residents know that also. His attempt to deceive us all only demonstrates how low he will go.
Now that Belknap County taxpayers have petitioned for the removal of Sylvia and Silber, will those two twist the arms of the GAC to call for an emergency meeting to follow Silber’s commands, and vote to have the GAC pay the delegation legal bills and sue Gary Kiedaisch, Rusty McLear, and Brian Gallagher? Will Peter Ness, David Strang, and Doug Lambert confirm our worst fears about them?
Dare we hope they surprise us?
Ruth Larson
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.