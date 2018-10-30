To The Daily Sun,
Perhaps it is true that all politics is local. I watch what is going on in Washington and, though I try to educate myself on the issues and facts, it can feel overwhelming and I often feel powerless to make a difference. I know that I have a much better chance of actually knowing and talking to my state legislators — and I have. And while I have never missed an opportunity to vote in any election, whether national, state, or local (e.g. school and selectboard), the mid-terms occurring on November 6 seem especially important if there is ever to be a balance of power in our N.H. House and senate, a return to collaboration and compromise, and an effort to work for what is best for all N.H. citizens.
I have had the pleasure of getting to know Ruth Larson over the past 20 months or so and even before she announced her candidacy for representative in the floterial District 8 (Alton, Barnstead, and Gilmanton), I saw in her a clear eye, a steady disposition, a deep understanding of issues, an objective and fair outlook, and a good heart. She knows her neighbors and their concerns. She has worked to give a voice to those who otherwise may not have one. She is committed to her community. She will put “servant” back into the term “public servant,” which is what we used to expect our elected officials to be and yet most seem to have forgotten. Ruth Larson will serve us well. Vote on November 6.
Suzanne Allison
Barnstead
