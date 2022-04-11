To The Daily Sun,
It is my sincere hope that the Belknap County Delegation comes to its senses and acts in the best interest of Belknap County residents and reappoints Rusty McLear to the Gunstock Area Commission. To not do so would in my opinion would be a dereliction of their oath and duty. Mr. McLear is a local treasure and resource and to not tap into his business acumen and documented success in the hospitality industry would be a great disservice to residents and voters. The future of Gunstock and the need for a long range plan would be well served by appointing a team with a proven track record. I have never had the opportunity of meeting Mr. McLear. I base my opinion solely on what I have observed over the past 25 years regarding his contribution to the success of the Lakes Region including his philanthropic generosity. I strongly urge the Delegation to reappoint Mr. McLear. Let us not "look a gift horse in the mouth".
Russell Stephens
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.