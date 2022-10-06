David M. Shribman should be sent to remedial editorial classes for his recent column. I will give him an A for heartstring pulling as we have compassion for those who suffered the consequences of the polio virus. But he gets an F for his disingenuous apples to oranges comparison, calling folks skeptics regarding these spike protein, gene therapy shots as equivalent to the polio vaccine.
It took 20 years of testing to perfect the polio vaccine. Vaccinated people do not get polio again, compared to 10 months of testing and people are getting reinfected with the current vaccine. According to NPR, the hesitancy about getting these COVID shots is due to disinformation on the internet. Shribman probably subscribes to NPR's assertion that the FDA and the CDC did an amazing job of testing the vaccine and ensuring its safety. The CDC has already admitted it gave false information about the COVID vaccine. The CDC has also admitted COVID isn't a serious threat to most of the population. Dr. Rochelle Walensky is on record saying that the great majority of deaths from COVID were among those with four or more co-morbidities and were already immunocompromised.
NPR and the legacy media have spread the lie that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are not effective in fighting COVID in early stages and are dangerous. Hence, with no therapeutics available, the emergency use of the COVID vaccine could then be authorized. HCR and ivermectin were used early on in India, Brazil and by unafraid doctors in this country, saving countless lives. The CDC had to be sued before they produced data from their V-Safe program which shows how not so safe these therapeutic shots really are. The data was finally released to the Informed Consent Action Network. Imagine that: allowing patients informed consent.
(0) comments
