To The Daily Sun,

David M. Shribman should be sent to remedial editorial classes for his recent column. I will give him an A for heartstring pulling as we have compassion for those who suffered the consequences of the polio virus. But he gets an F for his disingenuous apples to oranges comparison, calling folks skeptics regarding these spike protein, gene therapy shots as equivalent to the polio vaccine.

