To The Daily Sun,
From the New England Journal of Medicine (May 21): "We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within six feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes. . . In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic."
Dr. Fauci assured us for two months by saying essentially the same thing, until politics got involved, and now they have become the new normal. On April 6, the WHO told us there was no need for healthy people to wear face masks, just days after the CDC told all Americans to cover their faces.
For the 1st 244 years of this country's existence, masks have been used by the sick, their caretakers and health care workers. Is it possible that those in power on the left are attempting to indoctrinate us through propaganda, in order to scare us into submission, so that our government can more easily control us, while simultaneously destroying our economy, not to mention our freedoms, mental and physical health?
From a JPMorgan Quantitative and Derivatives Strategy study: "Infection rates declined in states where the lockdowns have ended." Dr. Marc Seigel: "Lockdowns don't work if there is already a lot of virus in the air. This study showed European countries that did not lock down have done better than countries that did lock down. And that includes 20 states in our country, where the graph shows that the RO, or infection rates, declined after those states ended their lockdown." He goes on to say that this lockdown has down great damage to our health care system. Estimates are that deaths from despair, including suicides, drug addiction, depression and loss of livelihood, could equate to another 75,000 deaths.
According to source data from the CDC, Census Bureau (May 16): Chances of dying from the Wuhan virus is .0004 percent for those ages 34 and younger, and .01 percent for those 35-64 years old. Resources should be laser focused on those 65 and older with co-morbidities, especially in nursing homes! The rest of humanity should be allowed to resume normal lives. And please let the children onto the playgrounds and back into schools. We cannot afford to wait a minute longer.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
