Mirno Pasquali was obviously not too fond of Charles Bradley's nickname for Dr. Fauci when he referred to him as Dr. Death. Perhaps that title should go to Governor Cuomo, who allowed thousands of hospitalized elderly to return to nursing homes to die, after infecting other frail and compromised residents, and while leaving the Comfort medical ship mostly empty.
But Mr. Pasquali is no stranger to derogatory nicknames. When referencing Mr. Bradley in his April 30 letter to The Daily Sun, here is the list: "Covidiot," "little twit" and, a wake up "idiot." And apparently, Dr. Compassion has inside knowledge of Mr. Bradley's personal and/or professional life, because he "will have to peel the pages off the bottom of the bird cage to read about his contributions to mankind," according to this Lakes Region physician's assistant. Sounds like a patronizing birdbrain comment if you ask me.
PA Pascuali's reference to the VA study on hydroxchlorine as proof that it should not be used until double blind studies have been completed has been found to be flawed due to incompetence of it's proper use. French Dr. Didier Raoult has alleged that scientific misconduct had taken place. Why was this drug given to patients who had already been incubated? We have known for weeks that for it to be affective, it needs to be administered in the early stages after being tested positive for the Wuhan virus.
The national left-wing media had completely botched their reporting on the study. Apparently, Mirno was not aware of this, probably because, like the "enemedia," he was more interested in playing the "Gotcha" game rather than doing a bit of his own research before going on the attack. This drug has already helped many thousands of patients. As Jack Kerwick notes in his article, "Corona and the Great Unreason of 2020," the corrupt left-wing, national media and the Democrats have apparently contracted an even more deadly virus, "Covidiocy-20". Hey, here is another cool nickname from Charles, regarding the party of government power, control and corruption, "Demolitioncrats." Never more apropos than now it would seem for the party that is embracing police state tactics.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
