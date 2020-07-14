To The Daily Sun,
A letter writer asks everyone who disagrees with him apologize after he finds the offending individual guilty of misrepresenting the truth. The good man has nicknamed me a "covididiot" for claiming that patients were intubated before being given HQC and the HQC/Zpak in the flawed VA study on hydroxychloroquine. The problem is that he may have been confused while under this cloud of Covid. You see, I never said any such thing. I was referencing French doctor, Didier Raoult who cited "scientific misconduct," which occurred in that study.
Now comes a groundbreaking study from the Henry Ford Health System, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, which shows that treatment with this drug cut the death rate almost in half. But the CDC has already cancelled studies on it's efficacy based on the aforementioned faulty study, along with the Lancet study that used a company called Surgisphere that used flawed data. Many thousands of patients most likely have died because they were being denied the use of this inexpensive option because the CDC (Center. for Disease, Confusion & Corruption) and the WHO (World Hapless & Corrupt Organization) decided it was either worthless or harmful.
Dr. Simone Gold, emergency medicine specialist, asserts that the evidence is rapidly mounting that hydroxychloroquine is not only safe, but effective in early and prophylactic use for Covid-19 patients. She is recommending that it be sold over the counter in small doses. On May 27, Dr. Fauci urged against it's use because of potential adverse effects. Apparently, he has yet to come to grips with these latest, very promising, developments. Dr. Richard Urso, ophthalmologist, has used it extensively over the past 30 years and says that it is safer than Tylenol, aspirin and Motrin. Dr. Fauci sites a study as cause for alarm where the dosage used was too high, and then of course, complications were the result.
Drs. Ramin Oskoui, cardiologist and CEO of Foxhall cardiology, and Stephen Smith, founder of the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases and Urban Health, have consistently said that this antimalarial medication could be a game changer in controlling this virus. What Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and the complicit national left-wing media are doing by condemning this treatment and threatening physicians who prescribe it for their patients, borders on malpractice. This appears to be just one of many ways that the Democrats and the progressives are utilizing to try and keep this country shut down and the schoolchildren at home, at least until after November 3.
By the way, I wonder if our accusatory Lakes Region medical provider is aware that more studies have come out which continue to show that children rarely if ever infect adults with the Wuhan virus. It is adults infecting children and each other. Let the children all go back to school and let's use a little common sense and utilize every resource we have to bring this virus down for good. The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids need to return to school. That should be a no-brainer, in a saner world.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
