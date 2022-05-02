To The Daily Sun,
As others have noted, a stable civilization comes as a result of the trinity of religion, culture, and politics. Politics historically flows down from culture, but what happens when culture derives its moral compass from secular humanism steeped in Marxist ideals as noted in Mark Levin's book, "American Marxism"? As religion becomes more devalued, we are seeing our government become an anti-constitutional corrupt entity. Perhaps because we have seen that this trinity has been turned on its head so that politics is upstream from culture which has pushed religion down into third place.
For the left, politics is their religion. They are all about censoring opposing viewpoints and non-conforming culture. Matt Walsh's latest book, "Church of Cowards: A Wake-Up Call to Complacent Christians", talks about how too many contemporary Christians are caving in to woke liberalism and perverse sexual ideologies. And now, corporations are caving in to secular, progressive wokeism. We need a religious revival so that the churches can resume caring more about children and protecting human life than about political issues. To stop the left from using children as human shields and for sexual experimentation and gratification, citizens must rise up, and fight back against our anti-God and anti-American "government-media-educational megalith" as Deborah C. Tyler describes in her American Thinker column. Do we have the will to do so?
Russ Wiles
Tilton
