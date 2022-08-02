The democratic process worked. Barely.
Ten of Belknap's 17 state representatives showed up Monday night, barely squeaking out a quorum. They did the right thing, fulfilling their oaths by voting to support the wishes of almost every human being in Belknap County. In so doing, they saved Gunstock and hundreds of jobs which were at stake.
Where were the others, you might ask? They were hiding. Hiding in a cowardly effort to thwart the democratic process by denying a quorum. Reps. Norm Silber and Glen Aldrich, Michael Sylvia of Belmont, Paul Terry, Peter Varney and Barbara Comtois of Alton/Barnstead, and Dawn Johnson of Laconia abandoned their constituents in favor of their personal agendas.
Republicans and Independent voters, please remember them at the polls on primary day, Sept. 13.
