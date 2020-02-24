To The Daily Sun,
My name is Evan Collins and I would like to introduce myself to the voters of Gilmanton as a candidate for the office of selectmen.
I was born and raised in the Lakes Region and have lived here my entire life. I moved permanently to Gilmanton in 2012 and I own a home with my wife and we have two children.
I am running for selectmen because I have seen what appeared to be people governing the town with personal agendas as well as bias toward anyone who disagreed with them. The latest incident by incumbent selectman Bishop on the final day to sign up for office is either dishonest or carries the appearance of less than honest and upright.
I own and operate a family-run electrical business based in Gilmanton. I am not a politician but would bring a practical, fiscally conservative, common-sense approach to the select board. I would also operate in an honest and transparent manner and encourage public input on all issues. I will listen to all sides of an issue and make the decision I feel is in the best interest of the town of Gilmanton.
I am asking for your vote on March 10. If you have any questions, please feel free to call me at 603-833-9900.
Evan Collins
Gilmanton Iron Works
